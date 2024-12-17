Troy Aikman's Red Eyes Caused ESPN Viewers To Ask Questions

NFL fans were left wondering if everything was okay with Troy Aikman last night, as the Monday Night Football star's eyes were exceptionally bloodshot during last night's broadcast.

With not much excitement going on during the Minnesota Vikings 30-12 beat down of the Chicago Bears last night, viewers took to social media to talk about anything else. That included the Hall of Fame quarterback's red eyes that were as bloodshot as if he was hanging out with Aaron Rodgers on an Ayahuasca retreat.

AIKMAN AND BUCK CALLED THE BEARS - COWBOYS GAME

"Troy Aikman looking like he had a rough one last night," one person tweeted.

"Holy sh**, Troy Aikman looks like he has the mother of all hangovers," another joked.

Now come on, fellas, that was so late 2010s when Joe Buck and Aikman would drink tequila during the games, they're over that, of course.

During a 2017 interview with Colin Cowerd in which Buck was praised for his "college buddies" broadcast style with Aikman, the MNF play-by-play host said that the two used to actually drink during games when they first started working together as a way to calm down.

BUCK TALKS DRINKING WITH AIKMAN IN THE PAST

"I went through a couple of years when, in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer that the stadium sold," Buck said. "And I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time to time to remind myself to relax and have fun - I'm just doing a game.

"I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice," Buck said. "We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch, and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling an F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you’re doing yourself a disservice," Buck continued.

It's unclear why Aikman's eyes were redder than usual last night. Maybe it was being on the sauce, maybe he had pink eye like Bob Costas, or maybe it was just cold in Minnesota (despite them playing in a dome).

One thing that's definitely for certain is that if Aikman wasn't drinking, you can be sure that Bears fans were as the team had another forgettable season, falling to 4-10.