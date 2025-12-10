Troy Aikman Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Dirty State Of College Football

Troy Aikman didn't hold back when discussing the current state of college football and NIL.

Despite the fact I might sound like an old man yelling at the clouds, everyone with eyes and a functioning brain can see that college football is going through an unprecedented era of change.

The main driver?

Money.

NIL has completely reshaped college sports, and none more than college football. Players cut and run for bigger checks, rosters have to be rebuilt yearly, and it feels like loyalty and commitment are dying.

Troy Aikman crushes current state of college football.

Well, it sounds like the Dallas Cowboys legend and current ESPN broadcaster has had enough, and he's not spending one more penny on NIL after feeling like he got burned.

"I gave money to a kid. I won’t mention who. I’ve done it one time at UCLA. Never met the young man. He was there a year, he left after the year. I wrote a sizable check, and he went to another school. I didn’t even get so much as a thank you note. It’s one of those deals to where I’m done with NIL. I mean, I wanna see UCLA be successful, but I’m done with it," Aikman said in an interview with Richard Deitsch, according to NBC Sports.

I think it's fair to say the frustration Aikman shared is felt by a lot of people in similar situations. Writing a check for a *SINGLE YEAR* of a player who then left and never even said thank you is dirty work.

There's no way to justify spending money in that fashion. There's an argument NIL could be an investment if the payoff is significant.

Spending cash for a single year of action from a player for a bad football program is a total waste. Aikman might as well have put the money in a pile and lit it on fire.

At what point do the people writing checks just decide enough is enough and save their money? Everything has a breaking point. College football is racing towards it.

What do you think about Aikman's stance? Agree? Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.