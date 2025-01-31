Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Poops On Eagles, Commanders Fans In The Parking Lot Before NFC Championship

There are few things that make me laugh as hard as Triumph The Insult Comic Dog.

When I was a kid I had the "Best of Triumph" DVD (I had two copies of it for some reason) and I wore it out.

The brainchild of comedy genius Robert Smigel started on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, but in the decades since, Triumph has flown solo with his own TV shows and specials.

I'm not exaggerating, if it involves a dog puppet on Smigels' hand, I will watch it.

I probably go on a hardcore Triumph binge at least once a year and watch all the classics like when he went to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones and when he visited Chicago's famous Wiener Circle with 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer.

Triumph was in the Lincoln Financial Field parking lot for the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

So Eagles fans and Triumph, huh? And to make the whole idea even funnier, the video itself was posted by the Eagles' official social media accounts.

So, when I say I've never clicked on a video faster in my life, I'm not kidding.

Now, without further ado, take a look at Triumph the Insult Comic Dog pooping on football fans while wearing a Saquon Barkley jersey…

So good.

That John Mara joke? *Chef's kiss*

This is one of those ideas that's so perfect, I really can't believe it didn't happen sooner. A bunch of drunken football fans — especially in the City of Brotherly Love — getting pooped on was destined to be gold, Jerry.

I don't know if we can make this a regular thing where Triumph hits NFL parking lots, but I know I would watch every single second of it.