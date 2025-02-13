Useless NBA Vet Tristan Thompson's Late Dunk Pissed Off Toronto Raptors, Left Cavs Coach Stunned

Washed-up NBA center Tristan Thompson, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers again, provoked players on the Toronto Raptors after dunking the ball in a blowout win with four seconds left on Wednesday night.

The game closed with an on-court skirmish. After the game, two Raptors players, Jamal Shead and Scottie Barnes, confronted Thompson in what many called a "cheap" move to exacerbate the Raptors' 131-108 loss.

What transpired after the game was a war of words between Toronto's coach, Darko Rajakovic, and Thompson — including a puzzled response from Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson concerning Thompson's decision to dunk the ball rather than wait for the clock to hit double-zeroes.

For starters, the veteran and practically irrelevant Thompson was desperate for nothing more than to make an appearance in the final moments.

Not even his coach was fully on board with his selfish move at the game's end.

"I'm not sure what he was thinking," Kenny Atkinson said after the game. In 28 games played this season, Thompson averaged 1.8 points and three rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. He recorded four points against the Raptors as he jumped in during garbage time.

"Sometimes, though, you're playing the game, and you just have a reaction," Atkinson added. "I know with Tristan, there's no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you're playing, and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate."

Then came a response from the Raptors coach, who gladly skewered Thompson for his poor decision-making.

"I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful," coach Darko Rajakovic said. "I'm not going to stand for that, for sure. I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was no class."

Thompson, catching the Raptors coach's criticism, responded on social media.

And while mouth-breathing NBA fans saw Thompson's response as an "own," the 33-year-old player came off as nothing more than petty.

"You wanna full court press with under a minute left in the game when you get cracked by 30 this will happen to you," Thompson said on X, re-posting a video of Rajakovic's comments.

"Lose for draft lottery and be happy buddy boy. Hopefully you and most of your guys see the light at the end of Bobby and Masai long term plan. Bless up stay warm in MY CITY."

That's tall talk from a big loser.

To Tristan's credit, he knocked up a Kardashian and won a 2016 NBA championship by riding LeBron James' coattails.

Have a day, Tristan.

