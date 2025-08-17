Triplemanía Delivers Wrestling’s Wildest Height Disparity: Omos vs. Microman

WrestleMania was back in April, and SummerSlam was earlier this month, but South of the Border, one of the biggest nights on the professional wrestling calendar, took place on Saturday night in Mexico City.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Triplemania XXXIII brought together the biggest stars in the world of lucha libre and the WWE. However, no moment was as wild as what has to be one of, if not the biggest, height disparities in the history of pro wrestling.

AAA — which is now majority owned by the WWE — started the evening with the "Bardahl Cup Triplemania XXXIII Match," which is essentially the AAA version of the Royal Rumble with wrestlers entering the ring at 90-second intervals. Unlike the Royal Rumble, competitors can be eliminated by way of pinfall and submission in addition to going over the top rope and having their feet hit the floor.

The match saw some of the biggest luchadors enter the ring along with some WWE talent, but the show-stealers were WWE superstar Omos and the luchador known as Microman.

Why? Well, let's start with Microman, and just based on his name, I think you can probably guess what his gimmick is.

All three-and-a-half feet of him hit the ring as he got a massive pop from the Mexico City crowd.

And here's where things got really interesting: if you're familiar with Omos, you'll know that he's quite literally a giant, standing at well over seven feet tall.

Now, I think everyone watching would've gone home or turned off the YouTube livestream disappointed had they not had some sort of encounter between the two, and boy, did they ever.

It honestly breaks your brain that two human beings who do the same job can have such wildly different statures.

I mean, look at this!

There was only one way this could go, and that was with Omos sending Microman flying over the top rope and onto WWE superstar Cruz Del Toro, and luchador Abismo Negro Jr.

Omos went on to win the match by eliminating AAA luchador La Parka, but that match was entertaining as hell.

In fact, the whole night was. There just wasn't anything that could top a literal giant hurling a little person over the top rope.

And that was how the show opened!