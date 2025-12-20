Trio Of Baltimore Ravens Stars Wash Children's Feet In Amazing Act Of Service

Many NFL players do admirable things to serve their community around the Christmas season. But a trio of Baltimore Ravens stars did something as uncommon as it was heartwarming.

Earlier this week , Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers went to Severn Elementary School to serve the students there. Many times, occasions like this would involve players bringing gifts or doing a meet-and-greet, but the Ravens players took a different route.

All three players, among the NFL’s elite and some of the most popular people in the country, washed the feet of the children there.

Before you say, "That’s weird," there’s some backstory. In John 13, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet, a common custom in ancient times as a way to care for your guests. However, servants usually performed this duty, not those with special status.

Jackson, Henry, and Flowers wanted to model that same spirit by serving people who don’t receive the same attention or status as football stars.

"I felt like it was cool to do," Jackson said. "I didn’t do it for [any] special reason. [I’m] just trying to do something for the community and do something Christlike."

If an athlete wants to do something more wholesome before next Thursday, they now have a really high bar to clear.

Showing this level of humility takes a lot from anyone — much less men who carry this much status in society. It’s a phenomenal example of how we ought not view anyone as beneath us and why humility still matters.