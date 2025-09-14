Ole Miss Backup QB Trinidad Chambliss Sparks Social Media Reaction After Putting On Show Against Arkansas

The Ole Miss signal caller proved the moment was not too big for him.

It's fair to say that Trinidad Chambliss made the most of his first-ever start in an Ole Miss uniform.

Chambliss was called into action for the Rebels as they hosted Arkansas on Saturday after Austin Simmons suffered a lower-body injury against Kentucky in Week 2. While the signal caller took a few snaps for Ole Miss in garbage time against Georgia State in Week 1 and ran the ball three times against the Wildcats, Chambliss entered Saturday's contest having thrown exactly zero passes against a Power Four defense in his career.

The senior out of Grand Rapids, Mich., joined Ole Miss in the spring, having spent the previous seasons playing Division II football at Ferris State. All of a sudden, he went from playing in front of maybe a couple of thousand fans to starting for the Rebels in front of 65,000 fans against an SEC defense, yet didn't flinch.

Chambliss led the Rebels to a 41-35 win over the Razorbacks, and when we say led, we mean it.

He finished the contest having gone 21-for-29 through the air for 353 yards, another 62 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. A good chunk of those numbers came after he suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand as well.

By no means can you say Ole Miss looked ‘great’ as a whole against Arkansas, as the Rebels gave up 526 yards, but Chambliss' performance undoubtedly settled the nerves of the fanbase, knowing the team has a more-than-servicable No. 2 quarterback with Simmons still dealing with his injury.

Next up for Ole Miss is a visit from Tulane on September 20 before LSU visits Oxford in what could be one of the biggest games of the SEC slate this season. Who takes the snaps under center for the Rebels remains to be seen, and could very well be a game-time decision, as it was on Saturday against Arkansas.