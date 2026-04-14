Trick Williams Reveals Church Message That Pushed Him Toward WWE Stardom

Sometimes you just need to follow the rock...

This weekend is the biggest of the year for professional wrestling, with the WWE once again heading to Las Vegas for Wrestlemania. One of the big names making his debut is Trick Williams, who has been one of the WWE's breakout stars over the last year.

Although if you ever watched him on WWE NXT, you'd know that level of stardom was inevitable.

The guy has what you call "it."

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If you tune into Wrestlemania on Sunday, you will hear tens of thousands of people chanting "Whoop that Trick," as Williams heads to the ring for a United States Championship match against Sami Zayn.

But for Williams — whose real name is Matrick Belton — his path to the WWE is not a straightforward one, and included playing football as a walk-on wide receiver at the University of South Carolina, and then trying out for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But it was a very on-the-nose message during a visit to church that convinced him to hop in the squared circle.

Williams was a guest this week on The Pivot podcast with ex-NFLers Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During the chat, Clark then asked him what it was like to be in the ring with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — another former football player — and to have the crowd chanting "Whoop that Trick."

This led to a wild story about a trip to Church while considering whether or not to wrestle.

"I went to church and the pastor's word that day, I (kid) you not, was talking about water coming from the rock.' So, ‘follow the rock.’

Or, perhaps, The Rock.

"I said, I went to church, (and had) literally one thing on my mind: ‘Do I need to wrestle or not?’ And the pastor told me, "Follow the rock." I (kid) you not… I've never told anybody that story."

Now that's a story.

And a fitting one, as Williams has been likened to The Rock more than a few times as he gears up for his highly anticipated WrestleMania debut.