Tributes Pour In Following Death Of 38-Year-Old Snowboarder Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath

Australian snowboarder Luke "The Dingo" Trembath has died. He was 38.

A snowboarding phenom as a child, Trembath began competing professionally when he was 17 years old and also launched a snowboard gloves brand, Grenade Gloves.

In 2008, he starred alongside two-time Olympic silver medalist snowboarder Danny Kass in the series The Adventures of Danny and the Dingo on FUEL TV. A decade later, he co-founded Find Your Grind, which mentors young people to help find their career path in life.

"After being a successful athlete, I wanted to show others how they can discover what they are most interested in and connect to the different pathways that can help lead them there," Trembath said in a 2020 Authority Magazine interview.

Trembath and Kass also co-hosted the UNLEASHED podcast with former UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Following his death, tributes poured in for beloved snowboarder Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath.

Monster Energy, which produced Trembath's podcast, first made the announcement on Friday.

"Dingo was larger than life—an irreplaceable force of energy, humor, and kindness who made everyone he met feel special," the company wrote. "He wasn’t just part of Monster Energy; he was its living, breathing embodiment. Whether on the mic, in front of the camera, or simply in a crowd, he made everything and everyone around him shine."

Several athletes honored Trembath as well, including legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, and BMX cyclists Jaie Toohey and TJ Lavin.

"Words cannot describe the joy this guy brought to every gathering. His laughter was magically contagious, and he revered our culture because he was shaped by it," Hawk wrote in a Friday Instagram. "Thank you Dingo for being The Great Connector in our fragmented world. We were lucky to have you. The void you leave behind cannot be filled."

Toohey said he was "lost for words" over the loss of his friend.

"Dingo you were truly one of a kind. One of the most Incredible person (stet) I've ever met with the biggest heart," Toohey wrote on Instagram. "We shared some pretty amazing memories together throughout all the years we have known each other and those I will hold onto forever. Along with the millions of other people you made massive impact on along the way.

I love you brother, rest in peace."

Lavin chimed in: "Some really bad news about the nicest guy in our little world of action sports. Every single time I hear a friend is gone it’s devistating (stet) and so damn hard. Miss you man…"

Busch added: "RIP my good friend Luke. Your smile and energy will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers to your family. I’ll race in Australia with your Aussie Dingo spirit sitting shotgun."