Tributes Pour Out For Extreme Wrestling Legend Sabu, Dead at 60

Hardcore wrestling star Sabu, whose real name is Terry Brunk, passed away this weekend at 60. The details of his death remain uncertain.

Sabu’s tenure with Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) from 1993 to 2000 redefined brutality in the sport. He built himself up as a fearless and tough force by wrestling against any element, including pain!

Sabu last appeared for fans at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last month, securing a victory in a barbed wire face-off against Gamechanger Wrestling’s (GCW) Joey Janela.

On Sunday, GCW released a statement following the announcement of his death, joined by tributes from WWE and others in the wrestling community.

GCW posted: "He was an outlaw and a gamechanger. He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come. His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, and... Long Live SABU."

WWE shared: "WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans."

WWE content chief and longtime star Triple H posted his condolences, mourning with fans of the sport: "The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones."

Rest in Peace

