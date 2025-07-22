Trey Smith Leaned On Faith And Promises Made To His Mother To Achieve NFL History With The Chiefs

Trey Smith is the epitome of perseverance, as the Chiefs guard has made good on promises made to his mother.

While every player has a story about how they achieved their dream of playing in the NFL, it's hard to find a more inspiring journey than the one Trey Smith has been on since his time in high school, dreaming of one day making good on the promise he made to his late mother.

There have been plenty of setbacks in his journey to becoming the highest paid guard in the NFL, most notably his time playing football at the University of Tennessee.

In reality, if it weren't for the Vols medical staff and doctors across the country, he might not be playing the sport that he cherishes on a daily basis.

But it was before he even stepped foot on the Tennessee campus in Knoxville, where he made a promise to his mother that he would graduate from college, and then play professional football at the highest level. In 2015, his mother, Dorsetta Smith, passed away from heart failure, forcing him to lean on his faith to guide him through the next stages of his life.

It was during this time of sorrow that Trey Smith made a promise to his mother that he would leave college with a degree, before doing everything in his power to make it in the NFL. The first time I sat down with Smith, I knew there was something special about his determination to succeed, no matter what stood in his way.

Unfortunately, his faith would be tested in 2018 during winter workouts, when doctors discovered that Trey Smith had developed blood clots in his chest that could've ended his football career. Around the Tennessee football team, it was an all-hands-on-deck approach to find a solution that would allow Smith to return to the field, though it was going to take patience, along with finding the right regimen that would allow him to play.

Trey Smith Was Determined To Play Again At Tennessee, Secure NFL Contract

Looking back on those days covering Trey, you could see the determination to play was going to overcome the medical setback that he had endured. In conversations with him during this period, it was easy to notice how critical this situation was, especially for those associated with the football program.

When he missed spring practice, there was a sense of denial that this would be the end of his career. But those that doubted him did not understand what that young man was willing to do in his quest to play football.

The Tennessee medical staff, including specialists from all over the country, were hellbent on figuring out a solution for Trey, which included blood thinners. Even though he would not participate in much contact work during the week, he overcame the odds and played during the 2018 season, thanks to a medical regimen his doctors came up with before the season. Unfortunately, he missed the final five games that season after doctors worried that his blood clots had returned.

After discovering that he could play the following season, the medical staff and the family of Smith felt confident he could make it through the entire year with a strict plan for his medications. Following a trying season, he was still looking to improve his draft stock, and he had made a promise to his late mother that he would finish his degree at Tennessee before moving on to the NFL.

In 2020, as COVID forced football teams to cut back on their schedules, Trey Smith once again made the All-SEC team, and was ready to complete the other part of his promise of being drafted to play football at the professional level.

Hard Work, Determination Paid Off For Trey Smith In The NFL

After being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he turned out to be the biggest steal of that weekend. Teams were worried about his health, but he had it under control, with no further blood clot issue.

Turns out, this was all part of God's plan, which has led him to sign a $94 million extension with a $70 million guarantee in this new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday afternoon before training camp started, Trey was asked how much this new contract meant to him on a personal level.

"I lost my mom when I was 15, and I made two promises to her. That I would get my degree and play in the NFL. I didn’t promise her I’d be the highest paid, but, I made a promise man. My parents sacrificed so much for me, so much. To have that moment for them, it's special. It's something I won't take for granted. Trey Smith said to reporters on Tuesday, as he was fighting back tears.

For everything that Trey Smith has endured over his football career and personal life, it has all paid off for the young man from West Tennessee.

While there was doubt in 2018, when his medical problems almost took away his lifelong dream, there were plenty of people that did not know the heart of Trey Smith.

But, those that knew his work ethic and faith were just waiting for him to receive an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.

Two Super Bowl rings later, and becoming the highest-paid guard in NFL history, Trey Smith has made good on the promises he made his late mother.

And in my opinion, he's just getting started.