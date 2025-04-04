Trey Hendrickson Prays For Pat McAfee Show On National Television

A concern when ESPN put the Pat McAfee Show on air live, was that words not previously suitable for daytime television broadcast would make air because they were often used to color points or segments on the popular show. But no one sharing those concerns could have predicted this week's segment with Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end, visited on Wednesday and talked about his contract situation, his trade request status, and even how "disappointing" executive vice president Katie Blackburn's recent comments about the process are to him.

And then he prayed.

Pat McAfee Asked For Prayer

On air.

Live on national television.

At McAfee's request.

"Hey, before we get out of here Trey, we can't thank you enough for taking the time," McAfee said in routine show host fashion.

And then …

"You wanna say a quick prayer for us?"

Hendrickson is and has always been, throughout his career, very open about his Christian faith. It's obviously the center of his life, and one can see that from just a quick glance at his social media, where he quotes Galatians 6:9, which says we should not grow weary in well doing, meaning doing good.

Hendrickson Prays On ESPN

So, yeah, Hendrickson was ready to say a prayer.

"Heavenly Father, thank you for this day," he began. "Thank you for all the opportunities we have and this time of fellowship to glorify you. Strengthen us in our time of need. Continue the good work that you started within all of us, and, obviously, to glorify you with the platform we have today with this show.

"To you be the glory, and honor, and power forever and ever. Amen."

This was fantastic.

It was an unapologetic praise of the Most High on a show known for sometimes raising hell and on a network known for giving voice to divisive opinions.

Trey Hendrickson is the perfect vessel for the assignment, by the way.

He is bold in his play – leading the NFL with 35 sacks the past two seasons – and bold about his faith. You'll recall that we all saw that in a December of 2023, on a Monday night game between the Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hendrickson's Prayer For Trevor Lawrence

Hendrickson sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the play left the former No. 1 overall pick clearly injured. Lawrence got up gingerly and was in obvious pain as he limped a couple of steps before falling back to the turf.

Hendrickson, seeing Lawrence in distress, immediately unbuckled his chin strap, took off his helmet, got down on one knee, and began to pray for Lawrence.

The NFL put the scene on social media.

(Yeah, the NFL said Hendrickson "took a moment." No, he wasn't taking a moment, secular sports league. Hendrickson was praying.)

Hendrickson is one of the good ones, folks.