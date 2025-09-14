Trevor Lawrence Has Interesting Exchange With Rookie Coach Liam Coen as Jaguars Blow It Late

Welcome to the league, Liam Coen.

When Dyami Brown dropped a fourth-quarter pass on Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen his cool.

He motioned at Trevor Lawrence to start hitting receivers in the body with his throws, and the quarterback waved him off — flexing some authority at the expense of his coach.

The rookie head coach, formerly the Bucs’ offensive coordinator under Baker Mayfield, got his first taste of a sideline storm in Jacksonville’s Week 2 loss.

After the game, Coen insisted the exchange wasn’t personal:

"It was just one throw. I was pissed. It is what it is. That’s emotion. It’s not personal, ever. That’s just kinda me getting worked up. I was very pleased with [Lawrence’s] competitive nature. The way he stayed calm on the sidelines. He’s pretty even-keel, which is good for me. I need that."

Lawrence gave his side of the story. He went 24-of-42 for 271 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

"The communication is really high. Coach is really passionate," Lawrence said. "He's honestly brought a little bit more of that out of me."

In a battle of QB vs. coach, Coen may prove to have more slack than Lawrence, who, despite being the former No. 1 overall pick, is now 23–39 as a starter.

Jacksonville fumbled a golden opportunity. Cincinnati, without Joe Burrow after an early toe injury, stayed within reach thanks to the Jaguars’ missed chances.

With just 18 seconds left, the Bengals struck for the go-ahead score and pulled off a 31-27 win.

Adding to the frustration, rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. — a former first-round pick — dropped a pivotal fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter, keeping the door open for Cincinnati’s game-winning drive.

Even with a talented roster on both sides of the ball, the Jaguars manage to still be the Jaguars (not good).

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela