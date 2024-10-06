Trevor Lawrence Shares Heated Interaction With Gabe Davis After QB Slammed Tablet On Sideline

Wins can be the cure-all to any team's problems. Before the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) tallied their first win of the season — beating the injured Colts 37-34 — the Jags' locker room was headed toward a major disaster after quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wideout Gabe Davis shared a testy interaction on the sideline.

Lawrence threw a tablet on the ground, and Davis had to be held back by teammates during the altercation in the first half of Week 5's game.

Somehow, the CBS broadcast did not capture the QB's heated interaction with Davis, but Lawrence did receive a question from the media after the game about the contentious scene.

For context, Lawrence was reviewing a play where he seemingly missed Davis on a pass attempt. T-Law appeared to be frustrated by Davis' route-running.

THE PLAY AT QUESTION:

Considering Lawrence's poor start to the season, there's a good chance the Jags quarterback was at fault for the missed play that killed Jacksonville's offensive drive.

Davis seemed convinced that it was another bad play by Lawrence and wanted to confront the play-caller for his apparent frustrations after the quarterback slammed his tablet.

The damage control by Lawrence in front of the media left much to be desired, similar to his play.

Lawrence told the media he set the tablet down "firmly" ahead of his altercation with Davis.

Unfortunately for Davis, the wideout — playing in his first year in Jacksonville — fumbled on the offense's ensuing drive.

Davis joined the Jags with mild expectations.

On the one hand, the Jaguars receivers room has been reduced to WR3/WR4 talent, with no real alpha since Calvin Ridley left for Tennessee. Davis was a welcomed addition, and the receiver embraced the opportunity to establish himself as a top pass-catcher after a roller coaster campaign in Buffalo.

Working against Davis are the disappointing moments during his time in Buffalo when the borderline WR3 failed to take off.

The Josh Allen-led Bills offense hoped for Davis to emerge in a contract year in 2023. Davis disappointed, catching 43 of 76 targets last season for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lawrence and Davis will need to build better chemistry if either player expects to still play in Duval County two years from now. Davis joined the team on a three-year, $39 million deal. Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million rookie extension, which is already looking like a shaky commitment.

