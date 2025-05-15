Trevor Bauer Calls Out MLB After Pete Rose Reinstatement With Fiery Social Media Post

Pete Rose being reinstated by Major League Baseball has folks asking a number of different questions, but for former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, the question he has is pretty simple: What about me?

Bauer, who last pitched in the MLB in 2021, took a jab at the league on social media the day after Rose and others were reinstated.

Rose was added to MLB's permanent ineligibility list in 1989 for betting on baseball.

Bauer's four-year absence from the league revolves around sexual assault allegations made against him in 2021. He was placed on administrative leave before being suspended 324 games and having that number later reduced to 194 games following an appeal.

No MLB team has given the 34-year-old another chance, and he is currently pitching in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League.

In August 2024, Bauer explained that he had been in contact with teams around the league, but claims the MLB is squashing any opportunity tossed his way.

"Well one team told us it’s not their decision, it’s an MLB decision. One team told me I was "too expensive" even though I offered to play for minimum, another team told us they have covered some stuff up in the past that they don’t want the media digging into to find out about," Bauer shared on X.

When asked when the MLB has a say over a team signing certain players, Bauer shared more details.

"That’s a great question about MLB…it shouldn’t be their decision but apparently in certain cases it is…And all your coaches and players agree with that but…they’ve been told…," Bauer wrote.

"There's absolutely 0 belief that my stuff won't succeed in the league," Bauer said. "Every team we talk to says I'd be their 1 or 2 in their rotation," he went on to write.

Bauer had been loosely linked with the Houston Astros over a year ago, but that opportunity never came to fruition.