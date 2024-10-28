Trevon Diggs Shows He Can't Take Criticism After Reporter Calls Him Out For Lack Of Hustle

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs showed he’s not a fan of fair and balanced criticism after losing to the San Francisco 49ers last night.

Just after the second half began, 49ers tight end George Kittle caught a pass and took it 43 yards to the Dallas two-yard-line that set up what would be the go-ahead touchdown. However, in all likelihood, Kittle wouldn’t have gotten that far if Diggs had shown more hustle.

As the tight end crossed the 25, there was a lane that opened up for Diggs to pursue the ball carrier and bring him down. But for no apparent reason, Diggs decided to wait to see if his teammates would bring him down. When they weren’t able to, he finally pushed Kittle out at the 2.

After seeing this sequence unfold, Cowboys beat reporter Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas tweeted out his shock at the lack of hustle Diggs gave to bring Kittle down.

Personally, I agree wholeheartedly with Leslie. If Diggs pursues Kittle ahead of the blocker, there’s no way Kittle goes all the way. Plus, if he flushes Kittle out so that he wants to cut back across the field, there are two defenders who can get him. If somehow the lead Dallas defender gets blocked, Diggs could rush in and stop Kittle before he gets that close.

I can’t make the cornerback’s decision to sluff off mid-play make any sense. Apparently, Diggs wasn’t interested in trying to explain his decision either.

After the game, Leslie asked Diggs what his thought process was, and the Cowboys' defender was furious.

"That’s what you took from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog," Diggs said .

"Just asking the question, Trevon," Leslie replied. "I mean, I’m happy to have you answer the question."

"Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?"

I mean yeah, that’s really all you can get from that. Diggs had a chance to shorten a 43-yard gain by at least 10 yards on multiple occasions. Instead, he hoped his teammates would bail him out and decided to half-heartedly jog just to keep up with the play.

I may not know football as well as Diggs, but I do know hustle, and that wasn’t it. If he wants to be lazy during big plays, he should expect nothing less than the media calling him out for it. That's their job, after all.

