Trevon Diggs Lost a Fight to a TV Mount, And He’s Retiring from Handyman Work

The Dallas Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 was a fittingly grim end to their home slate, but star cornerback Trevon Diggs finally provided answers that fans had been waiting for.

Diggs, back after a two-month absence due to a concussion sustained in October, revealed how he was injured, a point of speculation after the Cowboys brass refused to state specifics.

Turns out Diggs got a concussion after trying to install a ceiling-mounted TV; the TV mount pole failed, and the TV hit him in the head.

Diggs had also been sidelined with a knee injury, though his home improvement methods gave him another headache to deal with.

"I was trying to be a handyman," Diggs said (via The Washington Post). "I shouldn't have been."

The team's quiet approach during his time in concussion protocol and eventual injured reserve stint turned the situation into a full-blown mystery.

Diggs returned Sunday against the Chargers, recording six tackles in a secondary that still couldn't contain Justin Herbert. But the defense, already shorthanded, couldn't stop the bleeding in a season that ended early after Philadelphia clinched the NFC East.

At 27, Diggs remains a defensive cornerstone when healthy, just not when he's playing home improvement expert.

Cowboys Nation finally has the answer: the biggest threat to their star defensive back this year wasn't an opposing receiver. It was his own ceiling.

Lesson learned … next time call a professional. Or at least wear a Guardian cap.

