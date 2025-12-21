Trevon Diggs Lost a Fight to a TV Mount, And He’s Retiring from Handyman Work

Trevon Diggs should've called a professional or worn a Guardian cap.

The Dallas Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 was a fittingly grim end to their home slate, but star cornerback Trevon Diggs finally provided answers that fans had been waiting for.

Diggs, back after a two-month absence due to a concussion sustained in October, revealed how he was injured, a point of speculation after the Cowboys brass refused to state specifics.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 21: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures towards the sideline against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Turns out Diggs got a concussion after trying to install a ceiling-mounted TV; the TV mount pole failed, and the TV hit him in the head. 

Diggs had also been sidelined with a knee injury, though his home improvement methods gave him another headache to deal with.

"I was trying to be a handyman," Diggs said (via The Washington Post). "I shouldn't have been."

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: Dallas Cowboys corner back Trevon Diggs (7) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on October 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team's quiet approach during his time in concussion protocol and eventual injured reserve stint turned the situation into a full-blown mystery.

Diggs returned Sunday against the Chargers, recording six tackles in a secondary that still couldn't contain Justin Herbert. But the defense, already shorthanded, couldn't stop the bleeding in a season that ended early after Philadelphia clinched the NFC East.

At 27, Diggs remains a defensive cornerstone when healthy, just not when he's playing home improvement expert.

Cowboys Nation finally has the answer: the biggest threat to their star defensive back this year wasn't an opposing receiver. It was his own ceiling. 

Lesson learned … next time call a professional. Or at least wear a Guardian cap.

