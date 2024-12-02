Trent Williams' Wife, Sondra, Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Stillborn Son On Instagram

Few things in life are harder to grapple with than having to watch someone lose a child during pregnancy. Unfortunately, Trent Williams and his wife, Sondra, are walking through that dark valley right now.

The San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle lost his second of two twin boys on Sunday, November 24, according to a video posted by his wife on Instagram. Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr., who was stillborn at four pounds and eight ounces 35 weeks into the pregnancy, was diagnosed before he was born with Trisomy 13. This is a rare genetic disease that causes lots of development issues to several important parts of the body (face, brain, organs, etc), and the Cleveland Clinic said it often causes miscarriages or the death of a child before they turn 1.

Sondra posted a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram. Fair warning, it does show the baby and his disfigured face, so if that it is too much for you to stomach, don’t watch this.

"I can’t even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you. Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms. My heart is broken and my arms are empty. But I know you’ll always be near watching over me and your sisters. And for that, my heart smiles with gratitude," the caption read.

On top of losing Williams Jr. last week, the couple lost his twin at the beginning of the pregnancy. I can’t imagine anything more heartbreaking than losing two sons in less than a year and not being able to celebrate their lives.

This wound will take a long time to heal from. Until then, the Williams family could use a lot of prayer.