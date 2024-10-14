Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Will Be In New York For ALCS Game 1

The MLB universe is about to get hit with some Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce mania.

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are gearing up to commence their ALCS matchup tonight in the Bronx, and it figures to be an epic bout. But unfortunately, we can’t just enjoy it without having to deal with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being at the game.

I guess it kind of makes sense. The Kansas City Chiefs are on the tail end of their bye week, and Kelce is trying to squeeze out one last fun activity with his girlfriend. Plus, Kelce is from Ohio, so it makes sense that he’d want to support his hometown team. And of course, they both love the attention, so why not head to a playoff baseball matchup?

Look, I get that you have some reservations about how this will affect the viewing experience of the game. The NFL went wayyyyyyyyyyyy too far in obsessing over Swift whenever she showed up to a Chiefs game. It seemed like every time Kansas City did anything good, the camera panned to her.

But look, we’ve gotta admit that the problem wasn’t with Swift, but with how much the NFL focused on her being there. That means that as long as TBS restrains themselves from putting her front and center of the broadcast, we should be okay. If the Guardians do well, they’ll probably pan to Kelce, in which case that’s inevitable.

All I’m saying is, let's just give it a chance. It’s playoff baseball, it doesn’t get much better than that right? I mean, it could be someone other than the Yankees, but we can’t get everything they want.

Let’s just hope that Swift and Kelce aren’t the main focus tonight. Fingers crossed.