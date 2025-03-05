Travis Kelce Says Super Bowl Loss Was Biggest Factor In Decision To Return: ‘All-Time Low’

For Travis Kelce, losing Super Bowl LIX was an "all-time low."

Because everyone knows you don't truly hit rock bottom until you've won three Super Bowls instead of four, I guess?

The All-Pro tight end announced last week that he would return for another season with the Kansas City Chiefs. On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, his brother Jason Kelce asked Travis if the Super Bowl loss played a role in his decision to keep playing football.

"It was probably the biggest factor," Travis said.

Jason then asked Travis whether he would have retired had the Chiefs won and secured the three-peat.

"I mean, it's a pretty cool way to go out, but I think I would still have this love for the game," Travis shared.

Jason reminded his brother that another year of football meant another year of risking injury and making less money than he could make in retirement from the NFL.

"That was kinda the one I had to juggle right there," Travis admitted, before adding, "The biggest thing is that I f*cking love playing the game of football. I love playing. I still think I can play it at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year."

Travis ultimately concluded that the 2024 season wasn't his "best outing" and he feels like he "let my guys down."

"I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility, in the community, and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet," he said. "I put in a lot of hard work and I put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for KC.

"Last year it didn't end well for us. I just feel like there's a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I've got, and that's what I'm going to do, man."