Travis Kelce Admits He's Not A Great Reader Following SNL Appearance

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end isn't exactly a bookworm!

Travis Kelce, the multi-media NFL star and Taylor Swift's beau, revealed that preparing for his 2023 guest-hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was a challenge, thanks to the shocking revelation that reading isn't his forte. Even in 2025, it seems some jocks still shy away from the written word.

OUTKICK THROWBACK: SNL Announces Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce As Upcoming Host

Kelce shared this tidbit during an appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

"The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas," Kelce said in the interview.

"The table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a f**ked situation."

Stage fright even crept into rehearsals for Kelce. "I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that," he said. "I was just focused on, ‘Don’t f**king skip this line.'"

In some circles, Kelce has been playfully dubbed a "himbo," a term for a not-so-bright guy with a big heart. Deep down, Kelce said he's got a goofy, Chris Farley-like persona itching to jump on stage, which made the SNL experience enjoyable despite the pressure.

"The silly stuff, the funny stuff, the comedy, I just feel so much more comfortable," Kelce said.

"There was still a sense of like, ‘I need to be a professional here,'" he added. "I want to take advantage of this, but I want to have fun doing it, but I don’t want to look like a loser doing this. I want to make them respect my approach and how I’m like taking it serious. But it was just a fun roller coaster, man."

Kelce can dissect an NFL playbook or dominate a route tree, but don’t expect him to curl up with "The Odyssey" or even a Goosebumps book anytime soon.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela