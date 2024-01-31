Even three days after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, a lot of focus is on what happened during warmups between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and kicker Justin Tucker of the Ravens.

What was maybe some kind of gamesmanship from Tucker appears to have worked because while Kelce and Mahomes should be focused on the Super Bowl, they are fielding questions about Tucker.

Got 'em.

The two offered their latest comments with Mahomes giving his thoughts on a Kansas City radio show. The Pat McAfee show aired the clip on Wednesday.

Mahomes said that in his seven years of doing essentially the same warm-up routine, he has only had three occasions where the kicker wasn't sharing the field the way he'd like. All three of them were in Baltimore.

"He does a little stuff that little stuff to try to get under our skin," Mahomes said. "I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved I think two inches, but didn't move it out of the way.

"I was gonna kind of let it fly, but Travis kind of got it moved for me."

So Kelce played the role of enforcer for Mahomes, huh?

Read More: Travis Kelce Calls Justin Tucker A ‘F**king D**k’ As Drama From Chiefs-Ravens Pregame Dust-Up Continues

Kelce And Mahomes Say They Would've Gotten A Penalty Had Tucker Missed Late Field Goal

Well, later the same day, Kelce joined the show and was promptly video-bombed by Mahomes. The two talked about how they would've been dealt 15-yard penalties had Tucker missed a late field goal to pull the Ravens within one score.

"I'll tell you what," Kelce said, inadvertently channeling Hank Hill. "Me and Patrick were on the sideline in the fourth quarter when Tucker had that chance to cut the lead to one score. If he would have missed that field (goal) though we were 100 percent getting a 15-yard flag."

"Of course he made it, of course," Mahomes chimed in. "He can't let us have any fun."

It sure seems like Tucker accomplished what he set out to do by getting under their skin.

It's just a shame for him and the Ravens that it didn't work a little better to knock Kelce and Mahomes off of their respective games.