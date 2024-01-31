Travis Kelce Calls Justin Tucker A ‘F***ing D**k’ As Drama From Chiefs-Ravens Pregame Dust-Up Continues

Videos by OutKick

Warmups for the AFC Championship game proved to be more dramatic than the game itself, and the fallout continues as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to trade barbs with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

The Ravens kicker attempted to warm up at the Chiefs’ end of the field, much to the dismay of players like Kelce, who was seen on video tossing Tucker’s equipment aside.

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

“Don’t look at me as the bad guy,” Kelce told his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast. “He was poking the bear.”

Chiefs Travis Kelce and Ravens Justin Tucker got a little heated before the AFC Championship. (Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

That may be fair. Perhaps there was a bit of gamesmanship — or at least attempted gamesmanship — on Tucker’s part. Although, it’s unusual for the kicker to do that.

However, Tucker himself said it’s standard procedure for each team’s kicker to warm up at the other end of the field. He even said he moved his helmet out of the way, just not enough for Kelce’s liking, apparently.

“If you’re trying to go onto the other team’s designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don’t interfere with what they have going on… That’s the unwritten rule,” Kelce said. “If you want to be a f–king d–k about it, you keep your helmet, and your football, and your f–king kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. And they’re dropping back, eyes are looking left and they got a helmet down by their feet.”

I get that too. The last thing you want is your star QB wrenching his ankle after tripping over the other team’s kicker’s helmet.

However, Kelce’s response seemed a little over the top, but like anything, the truth of what happened is likely somewhere in the middle.

