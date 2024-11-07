Totally Sane People Are Livid With Travis Kelce For Posting About Football A Day After Presidential Election

Travis Kelce, the professional football player, committed an unthinkable act on social media on Wednesday: he shared photos of him playing football.

Wednesday was, of course, the day after Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. Given that Kelce is dating Taylor Swift, who happens to be the most famous person in the world who also endorsed Harris ahead of the election, some folks were absolutely livid with the tight end for sharing photos of him at his place of work.

The post that many found offensive was literally just a handful of photos of Kelce during the Chiefs' win over the Buccaneers on Monday night with the caption "Arrowhead at night" and a couple of emojis.

That's it, full stop.

Some of Kelce's 6.8 million followers could not fathom that he would share a post about football less than 24 hours after Harris was dominated in the election.

"Read the room, sis," one person wrote.

"Girl not right now," another wrote.

"Travis pals not right now we're mourning," another real-life human commented.

"Typical white male action! Posting a self celebration at this time," another wrote.

"I like you but I just can't root for this team anymore," another comment read.

It's worth noting that Kelce did not endorse Harris or Trump, but given his relationship with Swift and the fact that he sold out to Pfizer during the peak of the pandemic, most assume he leans left politically.

One person who does not lean left is Randi Mahomes, the mother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Many are trying to make it some weird dynamic that Kelce catches passes from a guy who has a mom who endorsed Trump. Those same people probably see nothing wrong with the comments calling out Kelce for posting photos of him playing football the day after the election.