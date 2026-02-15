Travis Kelce Has An Unfortunate Habit Of Whacking Spectators With Golf Balls

The Chiefs tight end accidentally hit a fan on the 18th hole at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am — but that certainly wasn't the first time.

If you see Travis Kelce with a golf club, you'd better grab a helmet.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added yet another victim to his record Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, when he accidentally drilled a spectator in the head with an errant tee shot on the 18th hole.

Kelce blasted his drive wide out of bounds and shouted "Fore!" — but the warning wasn't enough. The ball struck a woman, later identified as Edenne Flinn, who received medical attention at a nearby golf cart, according to KSBW.

To his credit, Kelce immediately ran over to apologize while she was being evaluated. Flinn reportedly reassured him she was fine, and before leaving, the three-time Super Bowl champ signed an autograph for her. He then withdrew from finishing the hole.

Now listen. Props to the lady for being a trooper. But if I'm getting struck in the head by a multi-millionaire future Hall of Famer engaged to the biggest pop star on the planet, I'm walking away with more than a Sharpie scribble on a golf glove.

We're talking VIP tickets to the next Taylor Swift tour. A hefty gift card to 1587 Prime. Maybe season tickets at Arrowhead? A more worthy concussion consolation prize, if you will.

But whatever, autograph it is.

And this has become something of a habit for ol' Travis. Friday marked the fourth time Kelce has unintentionally walloped a fan during a celebrity golf event.

Back in 2024 at the American Century Championship in Stateline, Nevada, Kelce hit two spectators in the same day. On the 16th hole, one of his drives struck a young woman in her 20s in the head, leaving her bloodied and on the ground for several minutes while staff checked her out. Earlier that day, he hit another spectator in the arm.

And in July 2025 — again at the American Century Championship — Kelce drove a ball into the neck of an onlooker. Fortunately, that fan didn't suffer serious injuries and was able to laugh it off.

It remains unclear whether the 36-year-old will hang up the cleats in 2026 or come back for a 14th season with the Chiefs.

But if he chooses to retire and spend more time on the golf course, things could get ugly.