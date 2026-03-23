The contract got bashed because people saw the big number, but it's not as crazy as it sounds.

If you think Travis Kelce is actually sticking around for a three-year residency in Kansas City, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

On Monday, the Chiefs handed Kelce a new deal worth up to $57.7 million over three years, and critics immediately lost their minds. To the outrage crowd, it looked like Kansas City had handed a 36-year-old tight end a bloated farewell gift just because he is Travis Kelce.

"What a waste of money! Kelce is awful! He should have retired 3 years ago!!" one hater said on X.

That is the easy read. It is also the lazy one.

The contract got bashed because people saw the big number, saw the three-year label and assumed the Chiefs made an emotional decision. But the deal is not as idiotic as it seems.

What Kansas City actually did was use the three-year structure as a cap tool, making the contract look huge while spreading the hit out and preserving flexibility if this ends sooner than the headline suggests. It was about rewarding a fan-favorite now, keeping the 2026 cap number under control and preserving a clean way out later if retirement, decline or reality shows up.

In that sense, the Chiefs did not make some reckless three-year bet. They made a cap play. Kelce gets the shine of a blockbuster number.

Plain and simple, the Chiefs get flexibility and an exit ramp.

So yes, the sticker price was always going to draw laughs and lazy takes.

But once the structure is laid out, the point becomes clear: Travis Kelce getting a $57 million contract is not as idiotic as it seems.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela