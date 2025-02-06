Woke Mob Erupts At Travis Kelce For Donald Trump Comments

The woke mob's latest target is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs are gearing up to play the Eagles this Sunday in Super Bowl LIX, and it should be a very fun day.

To make the situation even more interesting, President Donald Trump will be the first sitting President to attend a Super Bowl.

That should definitely add an extra layer of excitement to the drama surrounding the game.

Travis Kelce attacked for basic comments about President Donald Trump.

With Trump being in attendance, it's only natural for athletes to be asked about it. It's basic journalism, and Taylor Swift's girlfriend wasn't exempt.

He handled it like someone with solid PR training.

"I think it’s a great honor no matter who the president is. I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool," Kelce told the press Wednesday when asked about Trump attending the game.

Pretty straightforward and down the middle. Not sure what could possibly be controversial about that comment. He literally said it doesn't matter who the President is.

Of course, we live in a very stupid time thanks to social media making everyone a bit too bold. It didn't take long at all for wild tweets to start flooding in.

Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It's amazing how badly some people need to go outside and touch grass. I'm certainly not a huge pro-Travis Kelce guy, but the amount of hate being directed at him is unbelievably stupid.

Did he say he was going to wear a MAGA hat and start attending Trump events? No, he said it's an honor to have the President at the Super Bowl. That's not offensive or controversial in any form or fashion.

It's about respecting the office and the power it carries. I've met former President Joe Biden twice at the White House, and I'd do the same for any other POTUS because it's simply a matter of respect. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Unfortunately, clowns on social media don't seem to understand that basic fact.

What do you think about Kelce's comments and the backlash? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.