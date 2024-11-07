Travis Kelce Defends Brother Jason Kelce For Smashing Person's Phone At Penn State

Travis Kelce believes that his brother, Jason Kelce, was simply defending his family when he snatched a person's phone at the Ohio State - Penn State game and spiked it to the concrete.

While walking to Beaver Stadium this past Saturday, a person walked up to Jason while recording on their phone and asked him, "Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a fa---t for dating Taylor Swift? " The question referred to Travis' relationship with the megastar.

Jason turned around, snatched the person's phone, and smashed it on the concrete. Afterward, Jason reportedly approached the fan and said, "Who's the fa---t now" several times.

Travis came to his brother's defense during the most-recent episode of their ‘New Heights’ podcast.

"I know it’s weighing on you brother, that sh-- sucks," Travis explained. "You shouldn’t feel this much, obviously the scrutiny and the media view on it and everybody passing around the videos that are being out there."

"That’s gonna make it a bigger situation than, I think, what it really is. But, the real situation is you had some f---ing clown come up to you and talk about your family, and you reacted in a way that was defending your family," Travis pleaded. "And, you might have used some words that you regret using. And, that’s a situation that where you just kinda have to learn from and own. And I think you owning it and you speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world."

Kelce addressed the now-viral altercation at Penn State during ESPN's ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast prior to kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

"I’m not proud of it," Kelce said during the pre-game show's opening segment. "In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I don’t think that’s a productive thing," Kelce said. "I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and (I don’t think) it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have."

"The bottom line is, I want to live my life — I try to live my life — by the ‘golden rule.’ That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency, respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week."

Earlier this week it was reported that Penn State University Police and Public Safety were investigating the incident. The report stated that an officer "observed a visitor damaging personal property." The "visitor" in this instance would be Kelce.