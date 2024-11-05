Penn State Police Reportedly Investigating The Jason Kelce Phone-Smashing Incident On Campus

A video showing former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce slamming a heckler's cell phone to the ground ahead of the Ohio State - Penn State game on Saturday made the rounds on social media over the weekend. A new report indicates that the incident is being investigated by Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

According to The Athletic, a report for the incident in the Penn State police crime log lists criminal mischief and disorderly conduct as the offenses. The report also states that an officer "observed a visitor damaging personal property." The "visitor" in this instance would be Kelce.

A person walking behind Kelce can be heard on video saying a homophobic slur regarding Travis Kelce, Jason's brother, and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

"Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a fa—- for dating Taylor Swift?"

This then prompted Kelce to turn around as he appeared to grab the phone from the person who said the slur and throw it onto the concrete.

Kelce addressed the now-viral altercation at Penn State during ESPN's ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast prior to kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

"I’m not proud of it," Kelce said during the pre-game show's opening segment. "In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I don’t think that’s a productive thing," Kelce said. "I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and (I don’t think) it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have."

"The bottom line is, I want to live my life — I try to live my life — by the ‘golden rule.’ That’s what I’ve always been taught. I try to treat people with common decency, respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward even though I fell short this week."

It's worth noting that during Monday's broadcast, Kelce did not apologize or say sorry to the person, but apologized for greeting "hating with hate" and stooping to that level of indecency in a heated situation.