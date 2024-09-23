Travis Kelce Roasted For Looking Sad During Terrible Performance

Travis Kelce got cooked on social media Sunday night.

Kelce is off to a very rough start this season, and that was on full display during a 22-17 win for the Chiefs over the Falcons.

He finished with just 30 receiving yards on four receptions. The Chiefs TE has a grand total of 69 receiving yards on the season.

It's been brutal for Taylor Swift's boyfriend through three games.

Travis Kelce roasted during win over the Falcons.

Kelce was captured on the NBC broadcast at the end of the first half looking incredibly exhausted, sad and simply like a broken man.

There's no other way to explain his appearance on the sideline. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Unfortunately for the NFL star, the internet also noticed, and people had plenty to say and plenty of jokes to make. Check out some of the reactions below:

Travis Kelce is down bad, and the internet is showing zero mercy. You show weakness, and social media will tear you apart.

It's like a prison yard. People on social media can smell fear. They can smell someone who is about to crack, and the visual from Sunday night is just brutal for Kelce.

I don't know if he's actually crying as some have claimed, but he's definitely looking like he's up in his feelings.

Travis better hope he gets it turned around soon because the jokes on social media are only going to get more ruthless the more he struggles. Let me know your take on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.