Travis Kelce, Andy Reid Caught in Another Heated Exchange During Primetime Struggle

Kelce can't catch a break, and he's barely catching footballs.

Andy Reid may have just become Public Enemy No. 1 among Swifties after a fiery sideline exchange with Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs tight end and his head coach were caught in a heated shouting match during Sunday night’s primetime showdown with the New York Giants.

Kelce, visibly frustrated by his lack of production, finished the ugly first half with just three catches for a meager 13 yards. 

Reid, meanwhile, looked fed up with an offense that sputtered badly — failing to find the end zone and limping into halftime, holding a faint lead at 9-6. 

The Giants’ lone highlight was a Cam Skattebo touchdown, though they promptly botched the extra-point attempt.

Reid even bumped into Kelce during the spat — a bold move against his fiery tight end.

This isn’t the first time tempers have boiled over between the two. 

Just last year, Kelce famously got in Reid’s face during the Super Bowl, screaming at his coach after being pulled from a play. Kelce had to be pushed off his coach during that incident.

Reid downplayed the dust-up when asked at halftime: "That’s okay; we need some juice. That’s good."

Still, frustration is clearly mounting. Through two weeks, the future Hall of Famer hasn’t looked like himself. 

By the numbers, Kelce has been playing flat-out washed — just six catches for 108 yards.

Now, Kansas City stares down the very real possibility of its first 0-3 start in the Reid-Mahomes era, against a Giants team that hadn’t won a game before Sunday night.

