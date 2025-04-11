Travis Hunter Throws First Pitch At Savannah Bananas Game

There are a lot of eyes on Travis Hunter as we're just under two weeks away from the NFL Draft, but sitting there waiting to hear his name get called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is going to be a cake walk compared to the pressure that comes with throwing out the first pitch at a Savannah Bananas game.

The Bananas are back home in Savannah, and to kick off the weekend, they invited the now-former Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar and Heisman Trophy winner to throw out the first pitch… that counts.

Now, I've talked before about how throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game is a high-risk, low-reward situation.

No one remembers if you fire a strike right across the plate. Everyone remembers if you go all 50 Cent and miss the catcher by a quarter mile.

So there's pressure in that, but now the Bananas are making Hunter's first pitch count? Extra pressure.

That was way outside, and I'm not going to lie, I thought for sure we'd see a bit more mustard on that one, but as far as first pitches with that amount of pressure go, it wasn't too bad.

I don't think I'd do any better. I'd be so focused on just getting one across the plate from the rubber that I'd lean into it a little too much, the ball would slip out of my hand, and it would clobber an unsuspecting peanut vendor.

It would be quite the downer to start a good-natured and jocular game of Banana ball, which is probably why, I've not been asked to do it.

Hunter hung around for more than just the first pitch and even got in on a celebration, during which he pulled off an impressive backflip.

That performance may not help his draft stock, but it certainly won't hurt it.