Travis Hunter Reportedly Claims He'd Rather Quit Football Than Play Just One Position In NFL

We are just over a week away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where Travis Hunter will be one of the first names called. According to report, the former Colorado star is making his intentions crystal clear with every team he's meeting with.

While Hunter had tremendous success playing both wide receiver and defensive back for Colorado - hence the Heisman Trophy he owns - playing both sides of the ball in the NFL is a completely different test. However, he's up for taking that test, and telling teams that playing both sides is a make-or-break deal for him.

According to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports, Hunter has informed teams that he'd rather quit football altogether than choose between playing just one position.

"It's never playing football again," Hunter told the outlet. Because I've been doing it my whole life, and I love being on the football field. I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball, so I really enjoy doing it.

"I just feel very confident in myself, and I got a competitive spirit that I can do whatever I put my mind to, and I feel like I can do it."

Decoding The Intentions Of The Top Three Teams -- Titans, Browns, Giants -- Of The NFL Draft

Hunter played more than 700 snaps on both offense and defense during the 2024 campaign with the Buffaloes, and that was over the span of just 13 games. If he were to carry the same snap count rate over the course of a 17-game NFL schedule, he'd average more than 930 snaps on both sides of the ball.

As for his claim (threat?) of quitting altogether if he's told he can't play both sides of the ball, it's one of those situations that could simply figure itself out.

Aside from the fact that playing both sides of the ball likely increases snap count, which increases the threat of injury, until Hunter proves that he can't be highly effective on both sides, why wouldn't a team roll him out on both sides?

The only version of Hunter we've seen in game action - albeit at the college level - is one that is freakishly athletic and gets the job done in multiple spots, to put it mildly.