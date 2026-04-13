‘Who Told You That?’ Travis Hunter Responds To Jaguars Limiting His Role

Travis Hunter, the Jaguars’ do-everything weapon, jumped on social media to shut down talk that his two-way days are over. But does his take really matter over the Jaguars'?

After NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Jacksonville plans to move the Heisman winner to full-time corner in 2026, Hunter fired back, "Now who told you this?"

Even veteran DB Tony Jefferson chimed in. "They told him that, they just ain’t told you yet, rook. Welcome to the league," Jefferson posted on X.

League sources say the Jaguars, spooked by the LCL tear that ended Hunter’s rookie year after seven games, want to manage his workload.

The plan is simple … keep him locked in at corner and sprinkle him in on offense. Before the injury, Hunter was already doing both, logging real snaps on each side of the ball. That kind of workload barely exists in today’s NFL.

And yeah, it makes sense. Playing 100-plus snaps every week isn’t realistic.

But it also goes against the whole reason Jacksonville took him No. 2 overall. They didn’t trade up for a really good corner. They traded up for a guy who can pick off a pass one drive and go catch a bomb the next.

Hunter clearly still sees himself that way, though the team might not.

Jacksonville can point to depth, like Parker Washington stepping up, but Hunter isn’t wired to dial it back. That’s kind of the whole appeal. If the Jags push this too hard, you risk ticking off a rare talent who wants to do everything.

Smart long-term move or playing it too safe?

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela