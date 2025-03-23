Travis Hunter Dreams About Catching Fish, Not Footballs

Travis Hunter is a generational talent — a two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and a projected top-5 pick in the NFL Draft. But if you ask him, football isn't even his sport of choice.

Nah, he'd rather be bass fishing.

The 21-year-old made that perfectly clear during an interview on SportsCenter in December. After discussing his skills both as a defensive star and a playmaker on offense, the ESPN host asked Hunter if, when he dreams at night, he’s scoring touchdowns or picking off passes.

"When I dream at night, I’m fishing on a boat," he answered without hesitation.

For those who follow Hunter on YouTube, this shouldn't come as any surprise. The native Floridian is always posting videos of his fishing adventures, and he has a particular affinity for largemouth bass — but, really, he'll catch anything that swims.

When Hunter first moved to Boulder in 2023 to play for head coach Deion Sanders, he linked up with the former president of KastKing, Al Noraker, on a trout lake in South Park, Colo. The two bonded and have been friends and fishing buddies ever since.

"What I realized that day was not only is this guy a top-notch talent in college football, he’s just a heck of a good kid," Noraker told The Athletic about his first meeting Hunter. "Him and I couldn’t be any more different. I’m this old white guy from the ‘burbs, and here’s this world-class athlete, young black guy from the South.

"But when we get on the boat, it’s like we’ve been doing it all our lives, and that’s all we care about. It’s just really fun."

In January, Noraker presented Hunter with a special gift to celebrate his Heisman Trophy win: an iReel 2 baitcaster made of 24-karat gold.

"You can [use it]," Noraker says as he hands over the golden fishing reel. "But I’d ask you not to."

In addition to Noraker, Hunter has also been known to hit the water with anglers AJ Gore and Jose Cinco, professional bass fisherman Chuck Pippin, pro bass angler Matt Becker and even Coach Prime.

Travis Hunter's name will be called early in the night from Lambeau Field on April 24 — though his exact destination remains to be seen. Wherever he ends up in the NFL, though, he'll undoubtedly find a lake nearby.

"I don’t know if people know this," Gore said. "He likes football. He loves fishing."

