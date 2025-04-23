Travis Hunter's Dad Gets Permission From Court To Attend NFL Draft In Green Bay

When Travis Hunter hears his name called at the NFL Draft on Thursday, he'll be celebrating with his father by his side.

A Florida court granted Travis Hunter Sr. an exception to the travel restriction under the terms of his three-year probation agreement so that he could attend the event. The 39-year-old will be restricted to his hotel and the draft grounds in and around Lambeau Field. He was required to submit a full travel itinerary and schedule to his community control officer, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Hunter Sr. was sentenced to 90 days in late September, stemming from a 2023 arrest on gun and drug charges. He was released from the Palm Beach County West Detention Center nine days before the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York but, ordered to remain under home confinement, was unable to attend.

Hunter Jr. dedicated his Heisman speech to his dad.

"I want to say something to my father," Hunter said at the ceremony. "He’s not here and wasn’t able to make it but I know you’re watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man … Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man.

"All the times that you didn’t get to see me, or the times you did come to see my games. From not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can’t, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you."

Travis Hunter Jr., who was a two-way star at the University of Colorado, is expected to be a top-3 pick in the draft.