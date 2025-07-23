Travis Hunter's Dad Arrested In Florida: DETAILS

Travis Hunter was drafted second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PublishedUpdated

Travis Hunter's father, Travis Hunter Sr., has been taken into police custody in Palm Beach County, Florida.

USA Today reported that the father of the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first round pick was arrested after allegedly violating his probation. Hunter Sr. is on probation for three years due to 2023 gun and drug charges.

Jail records show that he was arrested Tuesday and remains in custody. You can see his inmate information in the picture below.

Travis Hunter's dad was arrested on an alleged probation violation. (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/https://www3.pbso.org/blotter/searchresults.cfm)

Travis Hunter's dad was arrested on an alleged probation violation. (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/https://www3.pbso.org/blotter/searchresults.cfm)

Travis Hunter's dad arrested in Florida.

His electronic monitor allegedly couldn't track his whereabouts for 11 minutes on June 28 because he was "too far away from his monitoring device to be accurately tracked," according to USA Today's report.

The window of time when Hunter Sr. couldn't be tracked was between 8:07 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on June 28. 

Hunter Sr. told the authorities the reason for him being unable to be tracked was because he was in the bedroom and the monitoring device was in the living room, according to USA Today.

There was a second incident on July 1, and a probation officer confirmed it was functional on July 4th. A judge signed an arrest warrant for Hunter Sr. for the alleged probation violation.

Travis Hunter's dad, Travis Hunter Sr., was arrested in Florida for allegedly violating probation. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season after his second year with the Colorado Buffaloes. The talented receiver and cornerback was a standout on both sides of the ball.

He was then selected second overall by the Jags back in April, and his rookie deal is worth $46,649,126 over four seasons.

Hunter secured a $30,566,636 signing bonus, and the rest of the contract is fully guaranteed.

Travis Hunter's rookie contract is worth more than $46 million. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

This situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for any updates that we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.