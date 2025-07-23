Travis Hunter's Dad Arrested In Florida: DETAILS

Travis Hunter was drafted second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Hunter's father, Travis Hunter Sr., has been taken into police custody in Palm Beach County, Florida.

USA Today reported that the father of the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first round pick was arrested after allegedly violating his probation. Hunter Sr. is on probation for three years due to 2023 gun and drug charges.

Jail records show that he was arrested Tuesday and remains in custody. You can see his inmate information in the picture below.

Travis Hunter's dad arrested in Florida.

His electronic monitor allegedly couldn't track his whereabouts for 11 minutes on June 28 because he was "too far away from his monitoring device to be accurately tracked," according to USA Today's report.

The window of time when Hunter Sr. couldn't be tracked was between 8:07 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on June 28.

Hunter Sr. told the authorities the reason for him being unable to be tracked was because he was in the bedroom and the monitoring device was in the living room, according to USA Today.

There was a second incident on July 1, and a probation officer confirmed it was functional on July 4th. A judge signed an arrest warrant for Hunter Sr. for the alleged probation violation.

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season after his second year with the Colorado Buffaloes. The talented receiver and cornerback was a standout on both sides of the ball.

He was then selected second overall by the Jags back in April, and his rookie deal is worth $46,649,126 over four seasons.

Hunter secured a $30,566,636 signing bonus, and the rest of the contract is fully guaranteed.

This situation remains developing.