Transgender Politician Who Beat 12-Year-Old Girl In Race Tries To Justify Their Inclusion In Absurd Fashion

Every story involving a transgender athlete - a biological male - inserting themselves into women's sports and taking advantage of and opportunities away from female athletes is ridiculous, but some are more absurd than others.

A transgender Canadian politician showing zero remorse after beating a 12-year-old girl in a race would certainly check that box.

On top of being an advisor to the Federal Minister of Women in Canada, Nathanielle Morin is an amateur runner and recently entered the 5K Bouge Bouge run. Morin won the race with a time of 25:32, earning the title of "fastest female" in all age categories.

The runner-up to Morin was a girl in the 10-12 age category who ran at 26:08. If it weren't for Morin, who is in their early 30s, the young girl would have won the female category of the race.

You'll be stunned to know that if Morin competed in the men's category, the trans runner would have come in 10th place. Instead, Morin ran against females, including very young girls, all to ‘win’ a medal.

Morin has rightfully garnered attention and intense criticism for taking a win away from a 12-year-old girl, and has responded to the criticism by claiming they've done absolutely nothing wrong. And, of course, insinuated President Donald Trump is making their life harder.

"I am aware that my participation in so many competitions will be talked about because of my medical history," Morin wrote. "The situation in the United States and the comments of certain politicians do not help either."

"With all due respect to the level I compete at (amateur recreational), the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level) and the fact that I have undergone a medical transition, I consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category unless the law prohibits me from doing so."

While the fact that Morin sees no issue with racing against a 12-year-old is insane, the liberal land that is Canada deserves blame given that no law prohibits a transgender runner from competing against women, or in this case, young girls.

On Tuesday, Morin posted on X, formerly Twitter, that further addressed the advisor’s status as a trans runner.

"Trans folks only want to fully integrate as their authentic self and be happy, in our society," Morin wrote.

Beating 12-year-old girls in 5Ks isn't an integral part of ‘society.'