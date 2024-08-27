Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Finds Something To Complain About Despite Advancing In LPGA Q-School

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson may have advanced through the first pre-qualifying stage of LPGA Tour Qualifying School, but still found something to complain about after the fact. Davidson even accused the media of not giving female athletes enough credit, which is rich coming from someone who played collegiate golf as a man and is all of a sudden competing against women.

Davidson was among the 300+ players who competed in the pre-qualifying stage of Q school this past week in California. After finishing in a tie for 42nd, Davidson earned a spot in October's first qualifying stage where players will compete for status on the Epson Tour, the equivalent to the Korn Ferry Tour on the men's side, while vying for spots in the final stage of Q-School.

It's worth noting that players with a handicap of 4.0 or lower with $2,500 to spare are eligible to compete in the pre-qualifying stage of Q-School. The level of competition Davidson will face in the second stage of qualifying will be exponentially better.

Nevertheless, Davidson did a bit of reflecting on Instagram about getting through the pre-qualifying stage of Q-School for the first time in three attempts, but after a personal pat on the back, the whiny complaining began.

"Third time’s a charm! Finally made it through @lpga_tour Q Series: Pre-qualifying," Davidson wrote. "Every year I have played at Q School, the players have gotten longer and longer to where I was being outdriven by 40 yards consistently in the final round yesterday by one player. Honestly I love seeing it though, especially since their is this massive lie out there that I am outdriving everyone, which is just so very far from the truth and reality."

"Clearly conservative media needs to give these amazing female athletes WAY more credit rather than belittle them and their capabilities all in an attempt to attack transgender athletes."

Davidson's note about being outdriven by a playing partner during the final round is an incredibly poor attempt of trying to get people to feel bad for them.

Davidson is taller and stronger than the vast majority of female golfers, and also happens to be a biological male, but since one player was outdriving Davidson during the final round that's supposed to prove that transgender athletes don't have a complete advantage over female competitors. That's the line of thinking Davidson was using when they made sure to mention being outdriven by 40 yards.

READ: Female Golfer Speaks Out After Losing To Trans Player In Qualifier: 'Not A Backup For Mediocre Male Athletes'

As for the mention of "conservative media," which Davidson is almost assuredly talking about OutKick, not giving female athletes enough credit is truly laughable. We're one of the very few websites in the world that has called out the ridiculousness of transgender athletes competing against female athletes and taking opportunities away from women.

Instead of falling in line and completely ignoring biological males infiltrating women's sports, OutKick actually has the courage to speak truth based on common sense and biology while recognizing that biological men have no place in female sports.