Trans Golfer Hailey Davidson Takes Next Step Toward LPGA Tour Qualification, OutKick's Riley Gaines Reacts

Trans golfer Hailey Davidson took a major step forward toward qualifying for The LPGA Tour. Davidson, born a man, finished tied 42nd against female competitors competing at Rancho Mirage in California, ultimately making the cut at the LPGA Q-Series : Pre-Qualifying Stage. Davidson finished with a final round of 71 (1-under), finishing with 284 after four rounds.

The next round of Q school will take place in October, and Davidson's inclusion continues the concern over permitting men to compete in women's sports.

As reported by OutKick's Mark Harris, The LPGA Tour allowed Davidson to compete this season but is reviewing its current gender policy to enforce changes by the start of the 2025 season.

OutKick's Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on Davidson's inclusion and latest step toward Q School and qualification.

Gaines said, "He [Davidson] is vying for the opportunity to advance to the 2025 LPGA Tour. Looks like the mediocre male will be among the top 95 qualifying female golfers to move on later today."

She commented on the reaction from female competitors facing off against Davidson, who also object to men's inclusion in women's sports.

Gaines added, "Cool to see fed up female golfers at the tournament letting their voices be heard. The @LPGA continues to discriminate against women."

Like Lia Thomas and similar trans competitors, Hailey Davidson feels entitled to a position in women's sports despite being born a man. Davidson has thrown public jabs at critics, calling angry critics "failed" female athletes.

"I will never understand athletes who blame a transgender competitor on their own athletic failures," Davidson previously posted on Instagram. "If you don’t take accountability for your failures, then you will never actually be good enough to make it."

Davidson and Thomas have faced criticism for underperforming against male competitors before transitioning to women's events. When competing against men at UPenn, Thomas ranked 65th nationally in the 500m freestyle and 554th in the 200m freestyle. Later, Thomas became the top-ranked swimmer against women in the 500m and was ranked 5th in the nation in the 200m.

Davidson advances to the qualifying stage (Stage II), scheduled for October. Players will compete in the final stage of LPGA Q-School in December, vying for status on the LPGA Tour for 2025.

