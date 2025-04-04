Transgender Athlete Wins Girls' Track-and-Field Event In Oregon

On March 25 , the Department of Education opened a Title IX investigation on the Portland (Oregon) Public Schools for allowing a trans-identifying male to compete in girls’ sports. Despite the attention from the federal government, Oregon seemingly has no intent on halting this madness anytime soon.

According to conservative journalist David Medina, a trans-identifying male named Lia Rose (who used to be known as Zachary) competed in the Portland Interscholastic League women’s high jump event on Wednesday. Despite being born male, Rose was allowed to compete in the girls division and take first place in the event. Rose was representing Ida B. Wells High School, which is based in Portland.

Here is footage of Rose competing in an event he should not have been in.

Rose was able to outjump the runner-up in the event by a full two inches. The transgender recorded a 4-foot 8-inch jump, while Addyson Skyles (of Leodis V. McDaniel High School) recorded a 4-foot 6-inch jump.

Rose is a senior, and Skyles is a sophomore. Two other jumpers tied Skyles' mark but had slightly worse overall scores.

Stories like these always sadden me. No matter what, women always suffer the consequences of allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports. Time and time again we see evidence of this, and yet school systems like the one in Portland are more committed to a toxic worldview than the actual women involved.

This has to stop. Thankfully, the Trump Administration is doing all it can to put an end to this.