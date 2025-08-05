Trans-Identifying Sex Offender Gained Access To Young Girls Through USTA: REPORT

An incredibly disturbing story, about a 47-year-old convicted sex offender, has come to light thanks to a new report from Reduxx. According to the website, Cary Sutton was arrested in the 1990s for two counts of statutory rape. Then, in 2008, Sutton was arrested again, this time for an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old girl that he met at a park where he was a part-time tennis coach.

According to WSB-TV, "The arrest warrant accuse[d] Sutton of kissing the girl on the tennis complex grounds. The report also said he provided her with a cell phone of her own, upon which he allegedly sent her illicit text messages and inappropriate pictures of himself."

Sutton was convicted of child molestation, but served just two months of prison time. However, he was required to register as a sex offender, which should have cut off his access to children. But according to Reduxx, "Sutton appears to have begun "'identifying' as a woman in 2020 or 2021, and altered his appearance by growing out his hair and undergoing facial plastic surgery in 2022. While he does not appear to have changed his legal name or sex with the state, Sutton slightly altered the spelling of his name to 'Cari,' and began participating in women’s tennis competitions under that new alias."

Apparently, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) allowed Sutton to compete in women's events, notably a USTA Southern Closed Playoff Series match against a 14-year-old girl. Given Sutton's history, this appears to be a massive violation of safety for the young girls in the association. Sutton also competed in the 2023 Atlanta City Open Southern Hardcourt Championships in the "Women's Open Singles" division and had a gender listing of "female."

OutKick reached out to the USTA for comment, but they didn't respond to our request. However, on the USTA website, there is a section titled, "Safe Play Disciplinary List."

The page says that "The individuals below are subject to measures imposed by the United States Tennis Association Incorporated (USTA) and/or the U.S. Center for SafeSport pursuant to its authority under the Bylaws of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and SafeSport Authorization Act of 2017, and the USTA. This list also contains individuals who have been reported for Sexual Misconduct as defined in the U.S.Center for SafeSport Code, but who fall outside of the jurisdiction of the USTA and/or the U.S. Center for SafeSport and such report has been verified through publicly available records."

Sutton is listed on the page, with a designation of "ineligible" due to "Criminal Disposition - Sexual Misconduct." Sutton does not carry the "permanently ineligible" tag, though, which means the ruling could, theoretically, be reversed at a later time. In addition, Sutton is not designated as a person who "has been arrested or charged with a crime of a sexual nature" even though he was twice imprisoned for sexual misconduct involving minor girls.

The USTA has a lenient policy when it comes to transgender participants. Their website states that "All players are permitted to participate in Recreational Play, including gender-specific Recreational Play, according to the gender with which the player identifies, based on the gender shown in their USTA registration. Restrictions on participation and exceptions to this policy will be considered to the extent that they are necessary and appropriate."

It also notes that "The purpose of this policy is to provide transgender players an avenue to participate in recreational tennis in an inclusive sporting environment where people of all backgrounds can contribute and play tennis."

Once again, an organization decided that "inclusion" was more important than "safety" and "fairness" for girls and women. In this case, the organization allegedly put young girls in harm's way in the name of "gender ideology."

When will it end?