Trans-Identifying Male Rugby Player 'Earns' Women's All-Tournament All-Star Honors

Camille Wilt, a trans-identifying male rugby player at Syracuse, was given All-Tournament honors at a women's rugby All-Star event.

Wilt, born Gregory Wilt, was selected to play for the Upstate New York All-Stars at the 2025 Women's All-Stars Tournament.

The Upstate NY All-Stars went 1-3 in pool play before defeating the Great Waters All-Stars in a consolation match to finish 7th in the 10-team tournament. Despite the bottom-half finish, Wilt was named to the All-Tournament team, along with 11 females.

Wilt scored 40 of the team's 89 points throughout the tournament.

According to National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) official guidelines, biological males can play on women's teams as long as they provide "evidence of a medical prescription, and evidence that they have completed one year of hormone treatment related to gender transition before competing in the Qualifying Match."

NCR promotes the idea that it is committed to "non-discrimination" and "diversity" as reasons for allowing males to play a very physical sport against women.

"The legal and compliance issues surrounding the rights and understanding of the experience of transgendered athletes are constantly changing, but the commitment of NCR to non-discrimination and inclusion will not," NCR guidelines state.

It's interesting to note that the NCR uses the term "transgendered", which "activists" and "advocates" argue is an "outdated" and "offensive" term for transgender people.

Because of the NCR guidelines, a female athlete lost an opportunity to compete in this tournament and another female athlete missed an opportunity to be named to the All-Tournament team for the sake of "inclusion."

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order that will attempt to ban males from women's sports, but Syracuse is a private university.

Similarly, NCR is a private organization, so Trump's EO doesn't apply. Plus, there are bound to be legal challenges by "activists" who are desperate to continue allowing males to compete against females so long as it aligns with their "identity."

After all, it's more important to protect the feelings of one male than the feelings of hundreds of female rugby players. Right?

Hooray for progress!