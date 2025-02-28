The Trailer For Season 7 Of Netflix's 'Formula 1: Drive To Survive' Is Here

It seems like every single sport, league, and series has its own docuseries, and while it wasn't the first one ever, the series that kick-started the most recent surge of this kind of programming is Netflix's Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

Believe it or not — I had a hard time believing it — but Netflix is about to drop Season 7 of the series that helped build F1's popularity here in the States, and they've released a trailer giving us a taste of what to expect.

Now, I'm going to fess up: I haven't been big on DTS the last few seasons, primarily because there wasn't too much drama to be found. 2022 and especially 2023 were complete Red Bull dominance.

2024? There couldn't have been more drama both on and off track.

I'm going to run down a couple of bullet points of moments and topics that will be incredible to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at:

The Christian Horner Scandal drama

Adrian Newey leaves Red Bull, signs with Aston Martin

Red Bull struggles

Lewis Hamilton wins his first race in several years in his final season with Mercedes.

Lewis prepares to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

Alpine's first lap incident at Monaco (I might be most excited for this; that whole situation was nuts)

Daniel Ricciardo gets replaced at VCARB by Liam Lawson

Constructors Championship battle between Ferrari and McLaren

Sergio Perez struggles to keep up with Max Verstappen

Carlos Sainz's appendicitis

Kevin Magnussen's Suspension

Haas' first year with a new team principal

Ollie Bearman's super sub appearances

Logan Sargeant getting replaced

Driver market for 2025

I might be missing some, but look at all of those subjects; some of which could probably carry multiple episodes if they wanted.

I didn't add him to the list, but former Renault boss and current Alpine advisor Flavio Britaore was in that trailer and he's an interesting character built for Drive to Survive.

So, just when I thought I was out, I think Drive to Survive is pulling me back in.