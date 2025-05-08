The Trailer For The New Indy 500 Documentary Is Here And It Looks Spectacular

The Indianapolis 500 has a new TV home this season, with the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" airing on Fox May 25.

But if you need something to get you in the mood, there's going to be a nice appetizer the Sunday before the green flag flies.

The weekend before is, of course, qualifying, and on May 18, the second day of qualifying, Fox is airing a documentary called IndyCar: Anything To Win.

The trailer has been released, and it looks so, so good.

Take a look:

The documentary is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon and his A-Frame Productions, and as you can see, the IndyCar heavy hitters were brought in for this one.

Mario Andretti, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Danica Patrick, Tony Kanaan, Roger Penske, and more will be part of the doc which promises to use some never-before-seen interviews and footage.

They even got comedy legend, Indianapolis native, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner David Letterman to sit down for an interview.

"This documentary offers audiences unprecedented access to the stories, moments, and people that have shaped the careers of the biggest names in INDYCAR," Dimon said in a statement."

"This is the third year my team and I have had the privilege of documenting the exhilarating world of INDYCAR, and we are grateful for the opportunity to delve even deeper into the journeys of these athletes who have reached the pinnacle of their sport. We value FOX Sports’ continued partnership and look forward to bringing this project — defined by passion, grit, and the never-ending pursuit of greatness — to screens nationwide."

This is not the only documentary project focusing on IndyCar. The third season of 100 Days To Indy which follows drivers as they prepare for the Indianapolis 500, will be available to stream May 22 on Fox Nation.