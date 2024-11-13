Trail Blazers Offer Help To Fan Who Is Upset Over An Injury Ruining His Parlay

Portland Trail Blazers fans were concerned when Anfernee Simons left in the first quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But no one was more upset than some random Midwestern guy who had the guard in a parlay.

The guy in question — who runs a gambling X account called "Michigan Made" — took to social media to air his frustrations to the team's official account.

"There goes everyones parlay msh injuries are ruining the fun of sports betting and rigging is at an all time high," he wrote.

The 4-8 Trail Blazers clapped back with a screenshot containing the phone number for a gambling addiction hotline.

Contrary to Michigan Made's assertion, it's highly unlikely Simons faked an injury just to rig the In-Season Tournament in favor of the sportsbooks. But as it turns out, he was removed from the game mostly as a precautionary measure, according to Portland head coach Chauncey Billups.

Simons checked out of the game with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter. The 25-year-old was listed on the team‘s in-game injury report as having a chest injury, but he didn’t have any contact with another player.

"He was experiencing a little shortness of breath kind of out of nowhere," Billups said in his post-game interview. "And we wanted to be extra cautious, obviously."

Simons underwent tests that Billups said came back normal.

"There will be some further testing needed tomorrow," Billups said. "But we were all happy seeing him in the locker room smiling. When I saw that, that felt good."

The Blazers went on to beat Minnesota 122-108. But there's no doubt Simons is eager to get back to the court — just so he can help random people on social media hit their parlays.