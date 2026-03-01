TRAGEDY IN BOULDER: Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder Dead at 23

Tributes poured in following the QB's tragic death.

The Colorado Buffaloes mourn the loss of backup quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who died early Sunday morning in a single-car accident in Boulder. He was 23 years old.

CU released a statement on the tragic passing: "The Colorado Football family mourns the passing of Dominiq Ponder. We honor his life, his spirit, and the light he brought to Boulder. Forever a Buffalo."

Details from the Colorado State Patrol were relayed on Sunday, noting that around 3:00 a.m., Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 when he lost control on a right-hand curve — traveling westbound on Baseline Road — and crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a guardrail and an electrical pole.

Ponder's Tesla then rolled down an embankment and caught fire. He was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities indicated that speed is suspected as a factor.

The tragedy occurred just one day before the Buffaloes were set to begin spring practices.

Coach Deion Sanders shared a tribute on social media, lauding Ponder's character:

"God please comfort the Ponder family, friends and loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us."

The 6-foot-5 junior joined Colorado in 2023 after transferring from Bethune-Cookman.

Athletic Director Fernando Lovo described him as a player who "epitomized the values of passion, leadership, and toughness."

Tributes poured in following the QB's tragic death. Rest in Peace.

