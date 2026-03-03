Trae Young Booted In Street Clothes: Wizards Star Ejected From Game He Didn’t Even Play In

Trae Young left the bench in his designer street clothes to give referee Tony Brothers some attitude.

The Washington Wizards' newest star, Trae Young, acted like a fool on Monday and was kicked out of a game in which he did not play a single minute.

During a 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets, Young got himself kicked out of a game after a third-quarter scuffle broke out between rookie Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason. 

The Wizards acquired the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks on January 7 in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, but he has yet to log a single second of actual game time.

Instead of staying in his seat, Young left the bench in his designer street clothes to give referee Tony Brothers some attitude.

Brothers showed no patience for the inactive guard and promptly ejected him, which was the first bit of action logged by the hot-head guard in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards watches play from the bench in street clothes during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on March 2, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trae Young would be ejected during the second half. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 24: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards speaks to the media prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It was a bizarre introduction to the DC faithful as Young provided more drama from the sidelines than his teammates did on the court.

Following the dismissal, Young took to social media to address the scene. 

He tried cheering up his teammates over his own mindless behavior: "Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C. … but I’m definitely bringing that energy and competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!" 

While he framed the outburst as a show of loyalty to his teammates, most observers saw it as an unnecessary distraction for a team struggling with stability.

Barring a league suspension for his sideline excursion, Young is still slated to make his actual on-court debut this Thursday against the Utah Jazz. 

The hope in Washington is that Young can finally stay on the right side of the baseline long enough to actually contribute to a win.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 26: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards gestures to fans following the Atlanta Hawks 126-96 victory at State Farm Arena on February 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

