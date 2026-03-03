Trae Young Booted In Street Clothes: Wizards Star Ejected From Game He Didn’t Even Play In

Trae Young left the bench in his designer street clothes to give referee Tony Brothers some attitude.

The Washington Wizards' newest star, Trae Young, acted like a fool on Monday and was kicked out of a game in which he did not play a single minute.

During a 123-118 loss to the Houston Rockets, Young got himself kicked out of a game after a third-quarter scuffle broke out between rookie Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason.

The Wizards acquired the four-time All-Star from the Atlanta Hawks on January 7 in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, but he has yet to log a single second of actual game time.

Instead of staying in his seat, Young left the bench in his designer street clothes to give referee Tony Brothers some attitude.

Brothers showed no patience for the inactive guard and promptly ejected him, which was the first bit of action logged by the hot-head guard in Washington.

It was a bizarre introduction to the DC faithful as Young provided more drama from the sidelines than his teammates did on the court.

Following the dismissal, Young took to social media to address the scene.

He tried cheering up his teammates over his own mindless behavior: "Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C. … but I’m definitely bringing that energy and competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!"

While he framed the outburst as a show of loyalty to his teammates, most observers saw it as an unnecessary distraction for a team struggling with stability.

Barring a league suspension for his sideline excursion, Young is still slated to make his actual on-court debut this Thursday against the Utah Jazz.

The hope in Washington is that Young can finally stay on the right side of the baseline long enough to actually contribute to a win.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela