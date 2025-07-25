The Tour De France Route Got Changed At The Last Minute Because Of Diseased Cows

It would seem they probably made the right call.

If you ask me, the Tour de France is one of the most interesting sporting events on Earth. You've got guys riding bikes for distances that will make your calves cramp and your ass hurt just thinking about it, all for the glory of wearing a yellow shirt.

It's also one of the only events I can think of that would ever make a mid-race change to the route for a reason no one would've seen coming when the race began: diseased cows.

Not long before the Tour's 19th stage — the final mountain stage of the race and the third to last stage overall — set out from Albertville with a final destination of La Plagne as was the plan all along, however, according to the BBC, the stage length was cut down from 130km to 95km, which removed the first two climbs of the stage.

This is because herds of cows along the original route suffered an outbreak of nodular dermatitis, and, sadly, this has meant that the affected cattle needed to be culled.

"The discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals," Tour de France organizers said in a statement.

"In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and in order to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided to modify the route and avoid the ascent to the Col des Saisies."

I mean… can you blame them?

It's a real shame to have to do that for the farmers, and you've got to think the Tour wasn't super jazzed about the idea of sending its riders through the area on the off chance that the "culling" winds up getting broadcast to cycling fans around the world.

Sad situation for sure, but it sounds like the Tour made the right call.