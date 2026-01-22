Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston Says It Looks Like Tough Coaches Are Coming Back

Better yet, it seems to be a trend in the NFL as well as college football.

Between Curt Cignetti pulling off the seemingly impossible and turning the Indiana Hoosiers from a laughingstock into the top dogs in college football, and the crop of teams led by tough coaches still kicking in the NFL, OutKick's Dan Dakich is wondering if this means tough coaches are back.

Well, former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl "Moose" Johnston thinks it might.

READ: LEARNING CURT: WHAT CURT CIGNETTI DID NOT TEACH US ABOUT BUILDING A PROGRAM

On the latest episode of Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich, Dakich mentioned to Johnston that with Sean McVay, Mike Vrabel, and Sean Payton still alive, and Cignetti winning the National Championship, he hopes it signals the return of the "tough coach."

"I think we're trending that way," the Fox Sports NFL color commentator said. "I really am. I'll throw (Chicago Bears head coach) Ben Johnson into that group as well. You know, we had them late in the year, and we talked to (Bears safety) Kevin Beyer, and he said, 'This was the hardest season I've been through, the most physical training camp, you know, the most physical practices during the course of the season…'

"And the big response is, well, well, look at that. Look where you are, too, right? You're going to win the NFC North."

Johnston also noted that Andy Reid is a coach who could also be thrown into that "tough coach" group.

"Andy Reid's been doing that since day one in Kansas City," Johnston said, adding that this was the case when Reid was leading the Philadelphia Eagles as well.

That has led to accountability and the idea that everyone on the roster practices.

Even the stars.

"You don't really hear a lot about Patrick Mahomes missing practice or Chris Jones missing practice," he said. "Everybody practices. He expects padded practices and competitive practices during the course of the year. So I think that old school kind of — if coaches are going to talk about, 'We've got to build up the calluses,' well, then build up the calluses."